Hackleburg police searching for missing woman

HACKLEBURG, Ala. — Hackleburg police are looking for a woman who they said hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Courtney Brooke Pickens Beard, 30, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said.

Beard was last seen around 10 p.m. March 17, wearing a yellow shirt and shorts in the area of Park Road. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. She also has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads “JoJo.”

Beard may be in a 208 red Ford F-150 4X4 with Alabama tag number 33CN734, or an older blue Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 33CK899.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or the Hackleburg Police Department at 205-935-5195.