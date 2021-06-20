Habitat for Humanity struggles with increased building material costs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While high building material costs have continued to plague homebuilders, they have been particularly painful for one area non-profit.

The jump in lumber costs for Habitat for Humanity of Madison County is staggering. The organization’s framing costs went up by 60 percent year-over-year. The non-profit says other building materials have also gotten far more expensive, including glass and wiring.

Last year Habitat was able to build eight homes in Madison County, but this year they were able to build just seven, because of the spike in building costs. The non-profit says every home they build is critical for a family in need

“We want to do more. We want to help. Behind here we have additional land for another 19 to 20 homes and we want to get families into those homes back there, and get it going with increased costs of wood and other materials its a struggle,” said Jeremy Foulks of Habitat for Humanity for Madison County.