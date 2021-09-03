Habitat for Humanity, Nick Saban dedicate 18th National Championship house in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa family is now the proud owner of a brand-new house. Thursday morning, Habitat for Humanity, Coach Nick Saban and Mrs. Terry dedicated Nick’s Kids 18th National Championship house.

Coach Nick Saban says it’s always good to help families and it is a good feeling to give back to the community.

“It means a lot for us to give back to the community to help someone in the community have a better quality of life, to have their children have a better home, these are things very important to Mrs. Terry and I. This is our 18th house which we are really proud of,” Saban said.

The home will belong to Joselyn Hamner and her two children, a 5-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. Hamner works in UA’s Environmental Services where she has been on the front lines of the pandemic, helping to keep the student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff, and other students safe. She is excited to move into her new home.

“I am overwhelmed and me and my family are super excited and can’t wait to see what the inside looks like, and the wait is finally over. We are very excited this is a big day for us to me to become a homeowner is such a blessing,” said Hamner.

The Hamner family’s 3 bedroom, 2 bath Habitat home was built primarily with volunteers, including Coach Saban and many of the UA football players who installed doors, cut and installed shoe molding and prepared exterior landscaping beds.