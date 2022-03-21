LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Habitat for Humanity of Madison County has a new name and is serving a larger area. The organization announced Monday it will now be called Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley and is expanding services to Limestone County.

Habitat for Humanity has served the Madison County community for 35 years and helped 302 local families.

Executive director Myra Sanderson told News 19 the non-profit is eager to get involved with communities throughout Limestone County.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to get to know Limestone County,” Sanderson said. “We know there is a need for affordable homeownership in this community as there is in Madison County as well. So, we are looking forward to meeting individuals who have that need.”

Habitat for Humanity works to build affordable and stable housing to help improve the lives of families while eliminating substandard housing.

Jeremy Foulks, the Director of Operations, explained to News 19 the organization is also an opportunity for members of the community to give back to their neighbors.

“We already know Limestone County has a very charitable community, a community who wants to serve those in need. So now we can put the pieces together, the families in need, Habitat, the community and the resources,” Foulks told News 19.

Anyone interested in learning more about who is eligible to apply for housing or how to volunteer can find the details here.