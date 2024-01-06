HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Habitat For Humanity of the River Valley doubled up on a home dedication Saturday morning.

Vicki Wade and Cynthia Neal of Huntsville became homeowners with the support of the program.

“I am overjoyed,” said Wade. “I am so grateful for this journey to walk along Habitat for Humanity to build my own home with volunteers who are so skilled. And I’m glad to be a part of this new community.”

Wade and Neal will live just feet apart as neighbors after volunteering with other Habitat For Humanity homes and completing a series of homeowner courses together.

Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Jeremy Foulks tells News 19 that having familiar faces surrounding you can help “when there’s challenging times.”

Each home was built by volunteers in the community and sponsored by several churches in the North Alabama area. A new partnership with The Food Bank of North Alabama provided both families with a stocked pantry for meals as they settled into their new homes.

Neal says she’s ready to start new traditions with her two daughters.

“I’m a holiday person, I look forward to starting those traditions so my girls can develop them and start sharing them with their families in the future.”

Keys in hand, Wade is ready to make her new house a home.

“I want to be a good neighbor, I want to get to know my neighbors, and I want to be a welcoming neighbor.”