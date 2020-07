GURLEY, Ala. – Gurley Police said a truck was stolen from a restaurant in town.

According to a Facebook post, a 1997 dark green Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab was stolen from Subway Sunday morning. The truck’s license plate is 9105BB5, and one door may be a slightly different color than the rest of the vehicle.

Police said the truck was left unlocked with the keys inside, and the direction the theives took the truck was unknown.

Anyone who sees the truck should call Gurley Police at (256) 468-1010.