GURLEY, Ala. – Gurley Police responded to a wreck on Little Cove Road Monday night.

According to the Gurley Police Department’s social media, it happened just before 9 p.m. on Little Cove Road between Rock Cut Road and McMullen Road.

A car had gone off the bridge and into the water. The road was closed but reopened a couple of hours later.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.