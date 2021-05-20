Guntersville’s City Harbor development announces Big Mike’s Steakhouse, La Esquina Cocina coming

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The developers of City Harbor in Guntersville are adding new restaurants to the development’s lineup.

Big Mike’s Steakhouse, which has three other Alabama locations, is the latest announcement for the development.

La Esquina Cocina, a Mexican restaurant that has another location in downtown Huntsville, also is coming to City Harbor in early 2022.

Developers broke ground on City Harbor in February. The $15 million development is expected to open in spring 2022. Lakeside Investments LLC is developing the property, which the company leased from the city of Guntersville.

Another Broken Egg Cafe, The Wake Eatery, and The Southern Brewers Co-Operative are the other businesses confirmed to be coming to the development.