Guntersville teen dies after flooding sweeps vehicle off road

ARAB, Ala. — A Guntersville teen was killed last week in a flooding event that overtook Arab.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Guntersville teen was killed when the vehicle they were driving crossed over a water-covered Friendship Road in Arab around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

The vehicle, identified as a 2007 Ford 500, was carried off the road where it was then submerged.

The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also confirmed a four-year-old child and a woman were killed as a result of flash flooding in Marshall County.