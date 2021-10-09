Guntersville teen dies after flooding sweeps vehicle off road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARAB, Ala. — A Guntersville teen was killed last week in a flooding event that overtook Arab.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Guntersville teen was killed when the vehicle they were driving crossed over a water-covered Friendship Road in Arab around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

The vehicle, identified as a 2007 Ford 500, was carried off the road where it was then submerged.

The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also confirmed a four-year-old child and a woman were killed as a result of flash flooding in Marshall County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories