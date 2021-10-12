Guntersville Taco Bell murder suspect claiming self-defense

by: Kaitlin Kanable

Posted: / Updated:

Kevon Williams (Photo: Marshall County Jail)

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – According to court documents, the man accused of killing two people at a Taco Bell in Guntersville is claiming he acted in self-defense.

Court documents say Kenov Williams, 24, acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year old on September 23.

Williams was charged with capital murder and taken to the Marshall County Jail with no bond. The court documents filed on October 6 ask for a bond to be set and mention that his family relies on Williams for living expenses.

A court date for Williams is set for October 20 at the Marshall County Courthouse

