Guntersville students start first day of school

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday was the first day back for many Guntersville City Schools students.

Over at the high school, students are on a hybrid schedule and around 170 are learning virtually right now, so the classes are much emptier than they typically would be.

There are markings on the floor, and cafeteria seats encouraging social distancing.

GHS principal Roseanne Mabrey told News 19 the students and teachers are excited to be back, but there are still some places that will be tweaked for Wednesday.

“When our students come on campus, they report to top of the gym, and we’ve had some areas that we want to be able to do a better job with just controlling the number of students in one specific area. Obviously, we have more ninth and tenth graders that don’t drive so they are at school a little bit earlier, so we’ll make some adjustments there,” explained Mabrey.