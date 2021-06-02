Guntersville Senior Center re-opens

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — After a long year of isolation for members of the Guntersville aging community, they are finally able to get back together.

The Guntersville Senior Center re-opened Tuesday.

Director Reita Geraham tells News 19 that not all the programs have returned just yet due to the Memorial Day holiday, but there was bingo and zumba on the first day back to get the seniors back into a somewhat normal socialization routine.

“Seeing some of these people this morning just really brought tears to my eyes because they’ve had a lot of health issues and I really didn’t expect them to walk through the door and when they did, I just couldn’t help it, the emotions just took over. They’re just so happy to have socialization. If we didn’t offer them anything, they’d still love to just come here and be with each other,” said Graham.

Senior centers can open with no restrictions, so there is no mandatory mask-use at the Guntersville Senior Center, but Graham says they are continuing with increased cleaning and sanitization.