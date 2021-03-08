Guntersville police investigating fatal weekend shooting

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday.

Joseph Duane Alita, 28, of Albertville, was killed in the shooting that happened about 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said officers were called about a fight at Stillwater Bar & Grill that continued to Bubba Ritos. Alita was shot multiple times, Peterson said.

Police are still investigating. Peterson said Monday morning they were working to determine whether charges would be filed.