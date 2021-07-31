Guntersville inmate dies Saturday morning

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — An inmate in Guntersville died early Saturday morning.

According to Guntersville Police, the inmate was found trying to injure himself in the jail and was moved downstairs for closer observation.

Officials say the inmate eventually became unresponsive. Paramedics were alerted and began treatment, before they were moved to the hospital.

After a period of time, the inmate was pronounced dead by emergency room doctors.

Authorities with the State Bureau of Investigation were notified and will conduct an investigation.