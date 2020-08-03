Guntersville City Schools postpone student return date

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Monday morning, the Schools of Guntersville Board of Education approved to postpone the start of school so workers can finish fixing some “serious” maintenance issues.

Superintendent Brett Stanton told WHNT News 19 that while doing renovations over the summer, workers found mold inside Guntersville Elementary School and asbestos in the bathroom floor of Cherokee Elementary School.

“It’s all about safety not only for our students, but our faculty and staff as well. We want to make sure everything is in good order and we always have to take safety into consideration,” explained Stanton.

Teachers came back Monday to start getting things ready for the 2020-2021 term, but students first day back will now be August 25th.