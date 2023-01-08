GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Guntersville came together this past week to break ground on a new high school.

On Wednesday, faculty, staff, city leaders and several of the school system’s students attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Guntersville High School.

Guntersville City School (GCS) said the groundbreaking is the culmination of a vision that started over 15 years ago. The system said that the leaders who worked on the initial concepts for a new school back then also showed the commitment to see it through to the end.

GCS said the project will be both an immediate and future benefit to Guntersville as, when completed, it will give students the ability to learn in a school made up of 21st-century classrooms, world-class fine arts facilities and a state-of-the-art STEM wing.

The system said the building will also feature facilities for a wide variety of career tech classes including business, health and medical science and family and consumer science.

The new school will also feature a cafeteria with outdoor and indoor seating options that will be suitable for both school and community events and many other spaces to enrich students’ experience.

GCS said the facility will be topped off by implementing security measures and efforts to increase safety in to the very design of the school.