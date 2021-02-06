Guntersville city leaders, developer breaks ground at City Harbor

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- Guntersville city leaders broke ground Friday on a new upscale development at City Harbor.

There are several restaurants already signed on, but it will also have shops and even condos available for rent nightly.

Current and former municipal leaders have taken part in the project.

The property was purchased 20 years ago by the city and the development itself has been in the works for the last five.

Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar and Developer Patrick Lawler said it has been a long road, but well worth it.

“We’ve got this beautiful lake and there’s just not a lot of really good places to eat on the lake and I just think it’s badly needed, Guntersville badly needs this and to me, it’s just a tremendous opportunity,” Lawler told News 19.

“This project is on the premier location of the Tennessee River and it’s going to be a premiere destination. It’s going to change the landscape of Guntersville,” said Dollar.

A brew pub is expected to open this Spring, but the entire $15 million project is expected to be complete by Spring 2022.