Guntersville City Council member arrested for DUI

Guntersville City Councilmember Donald Myers was arrested last week for driving under the influence, and open container violation, and failure to signal. (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Officials say they arrested Guntersville City Councilman Donald Myers for driving under the influence last week. on Thursday, May 27.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 being driven by Myers, 62, for failure to signal and changing lanes without a proper signal. The incident happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. May 27.

Myers was charged with driving under the influence, failure to signal, and an open container violation, troopers said.

Records show Myers was booked into the Marshall County Jail around 5:25 p.m. that evening and was released around 7:35 a.m. the next day after posting a $1,500 bond.

When contacted by WHNT News 19, Mayor Leigh Dollar stated the city government had no comment.