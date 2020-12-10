Guntersville Christmas parade switches to drive-thru format due to COVID-19

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Several Christmas parades across Northeast Alabama have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce is finding another way to let the show go on.

Families and friends will now drive through an area to see all the floats, musicians, and dancers from the comfort of their own vehicle.

Santa Claus and his elves will also be there, in personal protective equipment, handing out candy.

Chamber President Morri Yancy told News 19 they took the rising COVID-19 numbers in the area into account when making the decision.

There were also less than 20 parade applicants; only three were floats this year, compared to around 70 in the past.

“Not only do I want to keep my parents healthy and all my relatives, but I’m looking out for our law enforcement officers that always help with this event and all of the volunteers,” said Yancy. “I don’t want them to take COVID back from this event and take it into their families and not have a happy Christmas.”

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The left lane of Blount Avenue at Scott Street is the entrance.

Drivers will then loop around onto Gunter Avenue.