Guns stolen from Huntsville business, ATF investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Someone stole some guns from Gold, Guns & Guitars in Huntsville, now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working to determine how many are gone.

Information is still limited, but we have confirmed that the HPD and the ATF are working together to audit the store, located on Highway 72 West, and see what exactly was stolen. The store is closed while this happens.

Investigators say they are looking at pictures and video to try to determine who broke into the store.

The ATF did confirm Gold, Guns & Guitars is a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL)