Guns stolen from Colbert County Sheriff’s Office vehicle overnight

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A rifle and shotgun were stolen out of a Colbert County Sheriff’s Office vehicle overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

The vehicle was in the area of Luanne Street in Muscle Shoals when someone broke into the vehicle and took an M-16 and a 12 gauge shotgun, the sheriff’s office said. The break-in happened sometime between 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The break-in was one of several vehicle burglaries overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Muscle Shoals police are investigating the burglary. The two weapons have been put into the National Crime Information Center database.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has a security camera in the area to check it for suspicious activity.