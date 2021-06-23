Guns rounded up in traffic stop, man faces drug charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police said they seized several guns, including a stolen one, in an arrest they made Wednesday.

The police department’s Anti-Crime Team arrested Remarco Taylor, 26, after the traffic stop. Taylor was charged with trafficking synthetic drugs, receiving stolen property, possession of a sawed off shotgun or rifle, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Remarco Taylor (Madison County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Police posted a photo online of drugs and six guns they said they recovered with Taylor’s arrest.

Taylor was booked into the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $505,500.