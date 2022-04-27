HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is facing several charges after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office searched a home on Newson Road.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, their Narcotics Unit along with the Street Crime Unit and SWAT team searched a home in the 4100-block of Newson Road on Tuesday and arrested Jarvis Javon Burns Jr.

Officials said they found oxycodone, marijuana and two guns, one of which was reported stolen out of the Huntsville Police Department. They added investigators also seized a large quantity of suspected drug money.

Jarvis Javon Burns Jr.

Burns was charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree receiving stolen property.