Gulf South Conference postpones fall competition in basketball, football, soccer and volleyball

The Gulf South Conference, which included the University of Alabama in Huntsville, announced Wednesday basketball, football, soccer and volleyball will be postponed until 2021.

Cross country and golf competition will be allowed this fall.

“Though this is a disappointing day, we are supportive of the decision by the GSC CEO’s in consultation with the GSC AD’s which prioritized the health and well-being of all involved,” said UAH Director of Athletics Dr. Cade Smith in a statement.

The conference says it will evaluate options for spring competition for student-athletes in football, soccer and volleyball. For basketball, the conference says it hopes to outline a calendar for this year’s schedule and tournament in the next several weeks. The conference added it will advocate for additional weeks of competition in the spring semester.

Spring sport competition remains the same at this time.