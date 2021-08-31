Gulf Shores first responders head to Hammond, La., to return a favor

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Loaded down and pulling into Fire Station 1 in Gulf Shores, firefighter Cody Campbell said he is getting ready to head to Hammond, La.

“I told them I was bringing the cavalry and everything we could pack with us,” Campbell said.

Campbell knows Hammond well.

“That’s home sweet home for me,” said Campbell. “I grew up in a little town about ten minutes outside of Hammond, so from when I was a little kid till I was in my twenties, I was in Hammond almost every day.”

Campbell will be part of a 10 member crew made up of Gulf Shores firefighters and police officers returning a favor in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“What we’re doing is we’re going to go and help out first responders with repairs and debris removal at their houses,” said Gulf Shores Deputy Police Chief Dan Netemeyer.

It’s something first responders in Hammond did for Gulf Shores after Hurricane Sally. They are bringing with them tarps, tools, fuel, everything they need to be self-sufficient and not be a burden on already strained resources.

“People I talked to say it’s definitely worse than Katrina,” said Campbell. “Katrina went through there in 2005.”

Campbell said he lost cell service with his family around 2 a.m. when Hurricane Ida came through.

“I was ready to get in the truck and go right then. I know it wasn’t safe but just being over here three hours away and not being able to do anything at the time it was eating me up.”

Now he and nine others will get that opportunity to do something storms often do bring out the need in people to help a neighbor, a friend and in this case a town.