Gulf Coast Jam will move to June in 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – Starting in 2022, the popular Gulf Coast Jam music festival will no longer be held on Labor Day weekend. Instead, it will be held the first weekend in June.

The Panama City Beach City Council approved this change at a Thursday morning meeting.

They hope this will help spread out common tourism weekends throughout the year.

The council also approved changes to the Sandjam Music Festival. It will permanently be held in October and will remain at Frank Brown Park.

Panama City Beach Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell said they hope this will work best for residents and tourists.

“We are pretty happy to have them over at Frank Brown Park,” McConnell said. “Gulf Coast Jam does a great job in that area; they know the setup pretty well. I think they will have the same amount of success there.”

The council’s goal is to spread out the crowded weekends. These new dates are good through 2025.