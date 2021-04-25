Groups gather in Madison to plant habitats for monarch butterflies

MADISON, Ala. – Several groups teamed up to take the extra step to help bring back Alabama’s once bountiful monarch butterfly population to the Tennessee Valley.

The City of Madison, Madison City Schools, local nature organizations, gathered with a coalition of businesses and volunteers in Dublin Park this afternoon. They planted flowers that attract the endangered caterpillars.

The Madison Rotary Club said the city will soon be home to monarch butterfly habitats at many parks, school campuses, and hospital green areas.

“Nobody has seen very many of these butterflies come through. The Tennessee Valley is on the migratory route for the monarch butterfly. So we felt it’s very important to build some habitat and get them back in here, because not only do they affect their population, but they’re pollinators. They affect our economy, ” said Bailey Erikson with the Madison Rotary Club.

Conservationists say monarch butterfly’s population have diminished 90 percent in North America due to weed killers and land development projects destroying habitats.

Organizers of the new habitats hope the increase in Alabama’s state insect will add both awareness and beauty to the City of Madison.