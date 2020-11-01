Group of Nashville students making safe voting kits

Some people are considering avoiding the voting booth because of COVID-19 concerns, so a group of high school students in Tennessee are creating kits to help people feel more confident and safe at the polls.

The group of a dozen students at Harpeth Hall, in Nashville, began making the safe vote kits before early voting.

The kits have masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves for people to take with them when they vote.

Two weeks into their campaign, the girls had made around 1,000 kits, and they are receiving requests regularly from their parents for more kits.

Each kit costs about $3 to make, and donations can be made on the Safe Vote Kits website.