Group asks for answers after family member found dead on police property

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A group identifying themselves as the family of the person found dead inside an old Huntsville Police van parked at the public safety complex is asking for answers.

Family members say their loved one, 29-year-old Christina Nance, was found in the van.

They are pleading for answers about the circumstances surrounding the situation, and asking that an autopsy be conducted as part of the investigation into her death.

“We really don’t know how our relative’s body was found inside a police van on police property and we need some justice,” said family member Frank Matthews. “We need some clarity and Christina cannot speak for herself. So today, we have about 10 to 15 voices echoing for her.”

Huntsville Police has not released many details about what happened and have not identified the person found inside the van. Investigators confirmed to News 19 that the person was not an inmate and they do not know how the person got into the van.

Police say they do not believe foul play was involved.