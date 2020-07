HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – At Lowe Mill there will be a drive-in concert Friday night.

If you’re in your car, you can groove to some R&B while listening to your radio, but there will also be space to pull up a lawn chair or blanket to sit out in the open air.

You’re just asked to remain six feet from other groups, and wear a mask.

Parking will open at 5, and the concert will be from 6-7:30 p.m.