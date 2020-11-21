Grocery giveaway planned for Saturday at Calhoun’s Huntsville campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There will be a free drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday morning. The school is partnering with ONE GENERATION AWAY for the distribution.

The grocery giveaway begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each vehicle will receive one cart of food and a turkey.

See the map below to see the planned traffic flow for the distribution.

“This year has been a challenge for so many families in our community,” commented Calhoun Interim President, Dr. Joe Burke. “COVID-19 has affected everyone in more ways than one, and we are grateful to partner with ONE GENERATION AWAY to provide food to those who have fallen on hard times,” added Burke.