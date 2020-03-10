Grissom students no longer going to Ireland after officials cancel St. Patrick’s Day parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades -- which is impacting some students from Grissom High School.

Around 130 students from the Grissom High School band were set to perform in Dublin, Ireland at the Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

Students will now stay home as fears of traveling during the outbreak of co-vid 19 spread.

Irish leaders have canceled the parade because of the virus and the Superintendent of Huntsville city schools, Christie Finley, sent an update for parents.

Finley says that "all international school trips for the rest of March are canceled."

Alabama does not have a confirmed case of the virus -- so school leaders are not planning to close the schools but say they have plans in place in case the situation worsens.

