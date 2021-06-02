Grissom student ranked top five in Broadway World national competition

Theater posters line Shubert Alley, Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York’s Times Square. A year after COVID-19 hit, Broadway theaters are still shuttered with no end in sight. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A student at Grissom High School is a finalist in Broadway World’s Next on Stage national competition.

Matthew Beutjer, a senior at Grissom, is the second student to see success in the musical theatre competition. Willem Butler, a Grissom alumnus, won the college version of the contest last summer.

Beutjer is among the top five finalists in the competition out of 800 students who submitted videos of themselves performing musical theatre songs from across the nation. He was selected amongst the final 3, 15, 10 and now five as he hopes to advance to the final three.

If Beutjer wins, his selected charity, the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center, will receive $1,000.

Voting for the top three is open until Wednesday, June 2 at 11:59 p.m. at broadwayworld.com. The top three will be announced on Thursday evening.