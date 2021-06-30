Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opening first Alabama location in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An award-winning New York-style pizzeria will be making Huntsville its first Alabama location.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, known for its coal-fired, brick-oven pizza, has partnered with Power Brands Hospitality Group to open a new franchise in the Valley Bend Shopping Center at Jones Valley.
“Grimaldi’s is well known as a top-quality pizza brand with more than 100 years of pizza-making history, and Power Brands Hospitality Group is the perfect franchisee to bring our New York-style pizza to Alabama,” said Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO Joseph Ciolli. “Our long-standing reputation for quality food and superior guest experience makes our concept a perfect fit with Power Brands Hospitality Group’s experience, knowledge, and success in developing a national brand in their core markets. Together, we’re looking forward to creating life-long Grimaldi’s fans.”
Grimaldi’s will feature pizzas, calzones, antipasto, a variety of salads, and house-made desserts on the menu, especially its legendary cheesecake. More information and a full menu can be found on their website.
“Grimaldi’s is one of the world’s most iconic New York-style pizzeria’s and we are thrilled about bringing the accomplished brand to Huntsville, AL in the near future,” said Kumar Patel Managing Partner at PBHG. “Grimaldi’s focus on providing guests with a superior dining experience fits seamlessly within our existing portfolio of restaurants and we are excited that we reached this important milestone with all of our partners, employees, and stakeholders.”
The new restaurant will be located at 2724 Carl T Jones Drive and is expected to open at the end of 2021.