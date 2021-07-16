Greater Huntsville Humane Society to host Community Day on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) will host its 2021 Community Day on Saturday, July 17.

The event will feature a pet wellness clinic, launch for new Plants-Fur-Paws program, yard sale, King’s Kitchen distribution, and “microchip-a-thon” to support Lost Pet Prevention Month.

GHHS’s main sponsors for the event include Michelson Found Animals, who will provide microchips for the animals, and KONG Company, who will be on-site to offer a hands-on kids’ stuffing party and plenty of giveaways.

The event will be held at the non-profit organization’s office, located at 2812 Johnson Road SW B in Huntsville.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society)