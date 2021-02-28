Greater Huntsville Humane Society reopens thrift store after yearlong closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greater Huntsville Humane Society had to significantly cut its budget after losing its largest single-source of revenue, but the non-profit hopes that changes starting this week.

Supporters of the Humane Society celebrated a socially distanced grand opening of a new thrift store this weekend.

“We’ve been waiting for this for about a year since we closed down our old location that was on-site at the Humane Society,” Director of Advancement Spence Clemons said.

The thrift store makes up a third of the non-profit’s budget. With the money from adoptions and fundraisers slowed because of the pandemic, even with additional grants, Clemons says losing the huge single source of revenue was tough.

“It’s been very hard, the past year has been hard financially on the entire community, it’s been hard on us not having our main source of revenue open,” he said.

100% of the proceeds raised in the thrift store go towards keeping the Humane Society and its programs running.

“The more money we can bring in, the more animals we can save,” he said.

Which is why they hope the larger, more visible Three Tails Resale shop on Pratt Avenue will attract even more business and more revenue than before.

The thrift store hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.