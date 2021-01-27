Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosting Dog Ball with virtual fun, silent auction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is hosting their annual fundraiser with a virtual twist.

The Dog Ball will be virtually streamed on February 6. The event is typically an in-person event but due to COVID-19, the show had to make some adjustments.

What the Dog Ball includes:

Corporate Sponsorship Participation

A silent and a live auction including the opportunity to bid on Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show tickets

A showcase of VIDs (Very Important Dogs)

You can learn how to bid on the silent auction items here.

The Dog Ball will broadcast on News 19 and Facebook on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 7:00 PM with an encore presentation at 8:00 PM on The Valley’s CW.

The Dog Ball typically brings in $100,000 that is used to care and find homes for some of the area’s abused and neglected animals, according to the GHHS.