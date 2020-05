Gatlinburg’s lane closures went in effect Friday and lots of people were in town as the Great Smoky Mountains reopened.

The parkway through Gatlinburg is down to two lanes – the other two lanes were reserved for pedestrians.

The goal is to encourage social distancing while walking the parkway.

Some folks were confused why the barricades were up, while others appreciated the efforts with the number of tourists in town and feel like it worked.