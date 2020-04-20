Great Smoky Mountains continues to be most popular national park

For another year, the Great Smoky Mountains is the most popular national park.

The National Park Service says around 12.5 million people visited the Smokies last year, which runs along the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The park that came in second, Grand Canyon National Park, hosted nearly six million people.

The two national parks have held the top spots since 1990. Right now, all park areas in the Great Smoky Mountains, except the Foothills Parkway and Spur, are closed through at least April 30.