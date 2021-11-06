Grass steps down as JSU head football coach

Jacksonville State head coach John Grass argues a call during the first half of an NCAA football game against UAB on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(WHNT) — John Grass is leaving his position as head football coach at Jacksonville State University (JSU), effective immediately.

According to AL.com, the announce came after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

“It’s been a great ride,” Grass told AL.com. “You can’t put into words what’s happened here. This has been amazing. This will always be my home. My wife and I are alumni and I’ve raised my kids for nine years here.”

“This place has done so much for me that I can’t ever repay it,” Grass continued. “I’ve always put this university first and how I represent it and I think my family has done a great job in being ambassadors for this university.”

Grass spent eight seasons leading the Gamecocks. He finished his tenure with six conference championships and reached the FCS playoffs six times.

“There’s a lot of thank you’s and a lot of blessings that we’ve had, but I got to do this my way and I am pleased and I am thankful that I got to do it my way,” Grass stated.

Prior to leading Jacksonville State University, Grass served as a high school coach at Moody, Spain Park, and Oxford. He joined the Gamecocks under Coach Bill Clark in 2013 as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.