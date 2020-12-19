Grants to aid veterans with PTSD affected by pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Almost $2 million in grant money from coronavirus relief funds is helping veterans who are both being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and directly affected by COVID-19.

The money announced by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will help fund four weeks of virtual group therapy for people in 11 counties.

Veterans will have virtual, hour-long meetings three times a week to help them deal with PTSD and stresses from the pandemic.

Sixty veterans already are enrolled in the program.

It’s run by Priority Soldier, a nonprofit group that assists veterans diagnosed with PTSD.