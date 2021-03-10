Grants from Governor to assist domestic violence victims in North Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants totaling $228,289 to assist the efforts of six specialized units and organizations that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in North Alabama.

AshaKiran Inc. will receive $40k to continue offering culturally specific services to help domestic violence and sexual assault victims throughout the state as well as provide training and education to shelters and first responders

Crisis Services of North Alabama will continue its Forensic Nurse Examiner Program with the $60,235 they have received. This program ensures domestic violence victims receive forensic exams and follow up care by specially trained nurses.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services will use funds of $20k to provide shelter and financial assistance for victims seeking to escape violent situations. The agency also maintains a 24-hour call line, court advocacy and prevention programs.

Safeplace Inc. will use their grant of $37k to offer several victims programs and provide training to law enforcement personnel and community groups as well as school based violence prevention education programs.

“Domestic violence harms families and leaves lasting scars on victims and those close to them,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for these agencies which intervene and help family members in north Alabama rebuild their lives.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.