Grant woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Cathedral Caverns Highway in Marshall County on Sunday afternoon.

Madison Martin, 21, of Grant, was killed when her 2016 Volkswagen Passat she was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.  

The crash occurred at around 4:07 p.m. on September 19.

Authorities said Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

