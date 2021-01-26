Grant to provide free services for struggling minority businesses in Alabama

Minority-owned businesses in Alabama are getting some help to stay afloat during the pandemic.

IGNITE! Alabama announced this week it will receive a $600,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that will help minority business owners by providing them with services to help them succeed. Those free services include a financial analysis, a business plan, a professional coaching session and a legal review.

“Being a business owner is never easy and it has become even more challenging during this pandemic,” IGNITE! Board of Directors President Brandi Rudolph Bolling said in a news release.

More information about the program can be found on the IGNITE! Alabama website.