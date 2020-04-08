Grant program announced to encourage entrepreneurship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $580,000 to help boost innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

The grant to the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama will help support Alabama Launchpad, which encourages entrepreneurship and nurtures new businesses, according to the governor’s office.

“Innovation is alive and well in Alabama, and now more than ever as we work to rise above the coronavirus pandemic, we need every resource and program available to regain our footing,” Gov. Ivey said in a news release.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from the Alabama Research Alliance Trust Fund.