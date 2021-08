MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a truck late Saturday night.

Justin Allen Guffey, 27, of Grant, was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

His 1997 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a 2006 Ford F-150 around 9:20 p.m. on August 14. The crash occurred on Alabama 79 near Seibold Creek Road, approximately two miles north of Guntersville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.