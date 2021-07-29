Grant man charged with possession of child pornography

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Grant man was arrested this week after authorities seized more than 2,500 suspected images of child pornography in his home.

Officials say the joint investigation between the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office resulted in a search warrant for Christopher Michael Reprogle.

According to a Facebook post, the warrant was executed on Reprogle’s home on Swearengin Road, where the images along with 50 suspected videos were recovered.

Reprogle faces possession of child pornography charges and was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

