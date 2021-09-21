Grant First Baptist Church feeding the community in Marshall County

GRANT, Ala. – According to the United States Department of Agriculture, during 2020 around 14 million American households faced food insecurity, uncertain of where their next meal will come from.

Food insecurity is prevalent in the Tennessee Valley. In Marshall County, Grant First Baptist Church hosts a food bank to help with that need.

Every Monday from 7:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. a group of dedicated volunteers fill and distribute boxes of food to those in the community. The food pantry ministry is an agency of the Food Bank of North Alabama. Throughout the week they collect food from the Food Bank of North Alabama, Walmart, and from other donations. The volunteers spend time making 125 boxes to give out.

Each box is built to provide people with a balanced diet, intended to feed four people for two meals.

“We have breads, we have some fresh veggies some raw veggies,” said Volunteer Jane Lemon.

Directors Joe and Georgia Adair told News 19 that there’s a dire need for food in their community, that’s why they continue to serve.

“God says I was hungry and you fed me and that really stands out in today’s economy,” said Georgia Adair, Director.

During the pandemic, the group has had to reduce the number of boxes they make because fewer people are coming by to pick them up at the dedicated time. They said they use to make 100 more boxes, but they know there are still people out there in need of food.

“I guess you notice the rapport between the recipient and the people who are helping we get to know them if they’re sick and they need prayer or something then they know where to come,” said Georgia Adair.

The Food Bank Ministry is looking for more volunteers to help out with packing boxes and picking up food.

If you need help with food and want to qualify for a food box call Grant First Baptist Church at (256) 728-2246