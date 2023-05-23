GRANT, Ala. (WHNT)- Town leaders are working on building guidelines for alcohol sales in grant. Grant is now the fifth municipality to become wet within the “dry” Marshall county.

On may 9th people who live in grant voted “yes” for making alcohol sales legal in the town. Before the decision was passed, Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville were the only wet cities within Marshall county. with a turnout of about 200 people, in the town of 1000 only 27 people voted against the measure during that special election. Now the town has started the discussion on how to execute ordinances and license requirements.

“I think we learned a lot from the work session to get us started now we can sit down and see where we need to go with some ordinances we need to pass how far distances tax rates different things” said Mayor Larry Walker

The mayor says in the past, restaurants have decided not to come to grant because they couldn’t sell liquor. He says he hopes the new wet destination will be a benefit for the town.

A business or person would have to apply for a city license and a state license, go through a background check, and then be voted on by public. It’s the same as the average process for a liquor license anywhere else but the town council is optimistic this will bring new business into grant.