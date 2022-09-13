MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An almost $50,000 grant has been awarded to help provide services to domestic violence victims in the area.

The $49,271 grant will go to AshaKiran, Inc., an Alabama nonprofit that can provide culturally-specific services to those who need them. They offer crisis services in over 45 languages.

“Domestic violence affects many Alabama families and residents, including those who come from all cultural backgrounds, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I am pleased to support AshaKiran as it continues to assist victims.”

AshaKiran will use the funds to provide training and education to shelter programs as well as first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims of domestic violence. The group also provides emergency shelter and a 24-hour crisis hotline.

The grant money was made available to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.